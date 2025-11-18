Railway Recruitment Boards Group D Exam 2025: Check CBT slip date, revised exam schedule, other details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has in an official notice alerted about date for the city intimation slip, e-call letters, the revised Group D exam schedule for 2025, and helpdesk support. Candidates can check the official RRBs website for the latest updates on the same here — https://www.rrbapply.gov.in

When is the revised RRBs Group D Exam 2025 scheduled? A revised schedule has been issued for Level 1 posts under the seventh pay commission matrix, where candidates whose application has been accepted can view their exam city, date, and download travel authority for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe candidates once the link goes live, Times of India reported.

The revised exam schedule is from November 27 this year, to January 16, next year. The link for candidates to review all details will be activated latest by November 19, it added.

When and how to track CBT slips, e-call letters? As per the report, the RRBs will issue emails and message notifications to candidates as and when their CBT slips have been activated on their registered IDs. Later, e-call letters will become available for download four days before the November 27 scheduled exam via the CBT link.

In case you want to check or reset details related to application, you can retrieve the registration number via the official website linked above.

Please note that recruitment is strictly merit-based through CBT, and stay cautious of fake calls or appointments related to the same.

Helpline numbers for candidates: In case you need more specific or detailed assistance, candidates can contact the helpdesk between 9 am to 6 pm on Monday-Saturday.

The helpline number is — +91 9513631887

Also Read | Alphabet's Sundar Pichai admits no company immune if AI bubble bursts