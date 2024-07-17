Raising funds for education in budget may solve employment issues
Summary
Mumbai: The government will need to inject more funds in the education sector to bring in more public-private partnerships, encourage apprenticeship programmes, establish centres which are focused on crucial skillsets like AI and rollout better infrastructure for a stronger impact of the National Education Policy.