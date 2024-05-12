Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: RBSE likely to release results soon. Steps to download here
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The RBSE is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 this week. As per media reports, the RBSE can release the results of both classes by May 15, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time
