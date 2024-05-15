Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 result expected soon on rajresults.nic.in. Check steps to download scorecard
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the RBSE results for class 10 and 12 soon on its official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, there is no official announcement of the date and time of board results yet.