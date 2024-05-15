Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2024: RBSE is expected to release class 10 and 12 results soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. No official date announced yet. Steps to check marks provided on the website.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the RBSE results for class 10 and 12 soon on its official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, there is no official announcement of the date and time of board results yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traditionally, the RBSE conducts a press conference to announce the results of both classes in which it unveil the names of the board toppers, pass percentages, and other significant details.

Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Steps to check marks Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: On the home page, click on links for Class 10/Class 12 Board Results 2024.

Step 3: Select your stream — Science, Commerce or Arts.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials — roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board conducted the secondary exams 2024 from March 7 to March 30, while the inter board exams took place from February 26 to April 4, 2024. Over 20 lakh students registered for both examinations in 2024, with nearly 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12. Of the 9 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, 6 lakh were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh for Science, and 27,338 for Commerce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 33%. Those not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking, though this process typically incurs fees, including an application fee.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!