Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the RBSE Result 2024 for class 10 and 12 soon on its official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, there is no official announcement of date and time for RBSE 10th and 12th results yet.

The RBSE, traditionally, holds a press conference to declare the results of both classes, revealing the names of the board toppers, pass percentages, and other important details.

Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on links for Class 10/Class 12 Board Results 2024 on the home page.

Step 3: Select your stream — Science, Commerce or Arts.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials — roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board held the secondary exams 2024 from March 7 to March 30, while the inter board exams were conducted from February 26 to April 4, 2024.

More than 20 lakh students enrolled for both exams in 2024, including around 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12. Among the Class 12 registrants, six lakh were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh from Science, and 27,338 from Commerce.

To pass the Rajasthan board exams, students need to secure a minimum score of 33%. If they are not satisfied with their results, they can opt for revaluation or rechecking, which usually involves paying certain fees, including an application fee.

Students will get various details like roll number, candidates' name, parents' name, school name, subjects, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage secured, and overall grade on the scorecard.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!