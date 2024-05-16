Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 result to be OUT soon. Check direct link here
Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The RBSE is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 this week. However, there is no official announcement yet.
Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the RBSE Result 2024 for class 10 and 12 soon on its official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, there is no official announcement of date and time for RBSE 10th and 12th results yet.