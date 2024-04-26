Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Education / News/  Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE to release results of Class 10,12 soon at rajresults.nic.in. Here is how to check
BackBack

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE to release results of Class 10,12 soon at rajresults.nic.in. Here is how to check

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the first week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board’s secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board exams were from February 26 to April 4, 2024Premium
Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board’s secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board exams were from February 26 to April 4, 2024

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the first week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board result.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan board examination for the academic year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of RBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

As per tradition, the RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. In the conference, the RBSE will reveal the names of the board toppers and pass percentages, besides other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links.

Also Read |  DU PG Admission 2024: Registration window opens at admission.uod.ac.in

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Students who appeared in the RBSE board exam 2024 can check their results at the official websites at 

  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajasthan.indiaresults.com

The Rajasthan Board’s secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board exams were from February 26 to April 4, 2024. As per the RBSE records, more than 20 lakh students registered in both examinations in 2024, including nearly 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12. Of the 9 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, 6 lakh students were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh for Science and 27,338 for Commerce. 

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024 likely in May 1st week

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Here is how to check the results of Class 10, 12 

  • Go to the official websites: rajresults.nic.in OR rajresults.nic.in
  • Click the separate activated links for Class 10 OR Class 12 board results on the home page
  • A new window will open; select your stream like Science, Commerce or Arts 
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button
  • A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: SMS

  • Open SMS app
  • Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number (students of class 12 will replace RAJ10 with RAJ12)
  • Send the SMS to 56263
  • The result will be displayed on the screen

Students need to get a minimum 33% score to be declared pass in the board exams. Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking, but some amount of fee will be included, i.e., an application fee

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue