Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the first week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board result.
Students who appeared for the Rajasthan board examination for the academic year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of RBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.
As per tradition, the RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. In the conference, the RBSE will reveal the names of the board toppers and pass percentages, besides other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links.
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Websites to check the resultsStudents who appeared in the RBSE board exam 2024 can check their results at the official websites at
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajasthan.indiaresults.com
Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Here is how to check the results of Class 10, 12
- Go to the official websites: rajresults.nic.in OR rajresults.nic.in
- Click the separate activated links for Class 10 OR Class 12 board results on the home page
- A new window will open; select your stream like Science, Commerce or Arts
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button
- A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and print the result for future reference.
Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: SMS
- Open SMS app
- Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number (students of class 12 will replace RAJ10 with RAJ12)
- Send the SMS to 56263
- The result will be displayed on the screen
