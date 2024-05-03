Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10,12 board results expected THIS week. Steps to download here
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this week. As per media reports, the board has completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets and can release the result notification regarding the date and time of the much-awaited board results soon.