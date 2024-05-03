Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this week. As per media reports, the board has completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets and can release the result notification regarding the date and time of the much-awaited board results soon.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan board examination for the academic year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of RBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

As per tradition, the RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. In the conference, the RBSE will reveal the names of the board toppers and pass percentages, besides other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Students who appeared in the RBSE board exam 2024 can check their results at the official websites:

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Here is how to check the results of Class 10, 12

Go to the official websites: rajresults.nic.in OR rajresults.nic.in

Click the separate activated links for Class 10 OR Class 12 board results on the home page

A new window will open; select your stream like Science, Commerce or Arts

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number (students of class 12 will replace RAJ10 with RAJ12)

Send the SMS to 56263

The result will be displayed on the screen

Save the result for future reference

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Minimum marks required

Students need to get a minimum 33% score to be declared pass in the Rajasthan Board exams. Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking, but some amount of fee will be included, i.e., an application fee.

The Rajasthan Board’s secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board exams were from February 26 to April 4, 2024. As per the RBSE records, more than 20 lakh students registered in both examinations in 2024, including nearly 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12. Of the 9 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, 6 lakh students were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh for Science and 27,338 for Commerce.

