Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: Results to be OUT soon on result.predeledraj2024.in. Know how to check

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is set to be announced soon. Once announced, candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in. Currently, the specific time or date for the result announcement has not been disclosed. However, according to the official website, the status is indicated as 'coming soon.'