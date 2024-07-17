Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: Results to be OUT soon on result.predeledraj2024.in. Know how to check

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: Results to be OUT soon on result.predeledraj2024.in. Know how to check

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 is set to be announced soon. Candidates can access the result on result.predeledraj2024.in or predeledraj2024.in by using their application number and date of birth.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is set to be announced soon

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is set to be announced soon. Once announced, candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in. Currently, the specific time or date for the result announcement has not been disclosed. However, according to the official website, the status is indicated as 'coming soon.'

Candidates would require their application number and date of birth in order to check the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024.

Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024

Visit the official website i.e. predeledraj2024.in

Then click on ‘Results 2024’ link

Login using required login credentials

Your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Check all details carefully

Then save and download for future use.

