Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is set to be announced soon. Once announced, candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in. Currently, the specific time or date for the result announcement has not been disclosed. However, according to the official website, the status is indicated as 'coming soon.'
Candidates would require their application number and date of birth in order to check the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024.
Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024
Visit the official website i.e. predeledraj2024.in
Then click on ‘Results 2024’ link
Login using required login credentials
Your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 will appear on the screen
Check all details carefully
Then save and download for future use.
