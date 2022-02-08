The Rajasthan government has cancelled level-2 of the REET exam due to allegations of paper leak. The state government said it will again be conducting the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam soon.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a series of tweets in which he said, " It has been decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam. The level-1 process will continue as before".

Informing about the hiring, Gehlot said there will be recruitment for 62,000 posts at both levels, instead of 32,000 posts. First, an eligibility examination will be conducted and then a final examination will be held, and added, "Youth should rest assured" as the state government is standing by them in their interest.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of police is investigating discrepancies in the REET exam of 2021, he added.

The chief minister also said that the state government will enact a law with strict measures to stop exam paper leaks and ensure that exams are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Recently, the Rajasthan SOG had arrested REET Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the exam paper leak case. A total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The paper of the REET exam which was held on September 26, 2021, was leaked two days before the examination.

In September 2021, a gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre of the REET on September 26 last year.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

The state government a few days back also terminated the chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and suspended the board secretary Arvind Kumar for irregularities in conducting the exam.

REET level-2 exam is conducted for the selection of teachers to teach students of Classes 6 to 8.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.