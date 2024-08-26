Rajasthan CET 2024: RSSB scrapes negative marking; syllabus, exam pattern out

Rajasthan CET 2024: In a major relief for aspiring candidates preparing for the Common Entrance Test 2024, the RSSB has announced that there will be no negative marking for the CET exam 2024 scheduled to be held on October 21, 22, 25, and 26

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published26 Aug 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Rajasthan CET 2024: RSSB scrapes negative marking; syllabus, exam pattern out
Rajasthan CET 2024: RSSB scrapes negative marking; syllabus, exam pattern out(ANI)

Rajasthan CET 2024: In a major relief for aspiring candidates preparing for the Common Entrance Test 2024, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced that there will be no negative marking for the CET exam 2024 scheduled to be held on October 21, 22, 25, and 26.

The candidates must note that the RSSB will close the online registration process for CET 2024 on September 7, 2024.

The RSSB, in a notification, said the board has decided to eliminate negative marking from the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test this year.

Also Read | SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024 admit card released. How to download

RSSB chairperson Maj Gen Alok Raj—while addressing the media—said, “The board had made a provision for negative marking in CET in the graduation level exam. After the negative feedback from the students, it has now decided to change this process. In such a situation, now students will be able to participate in CET without negative marking.”

Also Read | Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 highlights: Round 2 allotment results OUT

This move aligns CET with other key eligibility exams in Rajasthan, such as REET, PTET, SET, and NET, which also do not feature negative marking schemes.

Rajasthan CET 2024: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has also released the syllabus and exam pattern for the upcoming CET examination.

According to the notification, the CET examination will have a total of 150 questions of 300 marks, with a time limit of 3 hours. The examination will be based onmultiple-choice questions(MCQ).

Rajasthan CET 2024: Click here to read the syllabus

The CET is designed to assess the abilities and knowledge of students seeking admission to various academic and professional programs. The examination was implemented in Rajasthan a few years ago.

Also Read | GATE 2025 registration date postponed to August 28. Direct link, other details

Rajasthan CET 2024 serves to streamline the recruitment process for positions including Land Record Officer (Patwari), Village Development Officer (Gram Vikas Adhikari), Junior Accountant, Sub-Divisional Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailer, Women Supervisor, and Supervisor, among others.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 11:12 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsRajasthan CET 2024: RSSB scrapes negative marking; syllabus, exam pattern out

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue