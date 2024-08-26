Rajasthan CET 2024: RSSB scrapes negative marking; syllabus, exam pattern out

Rajasthan CET 2024: In a major relief for aspiring candidates preparing for the Common Entrance Test 2024, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced that there will be no negative marking for the CET exam 2024 scheduled to be held on October 21, 22, 25, and 26.

The candidates must note that the RSSB will close the online registration process for CET 2024 on September 7, 2024.

The RSSB, in a notification, said the board has decided to eliminate negative marking from the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test this year.

RSSB chairperson Maj Gen Alok Raj—while addressing the media—said, “The board had made a provision for negative marking in CET in the graduation level exam. After the negative feedback from the students, it has now decided to change this process. In such a situation, now students will be able to participate in CET without negative marking.”

This move aligns CET with other key eligibility exams in Rajasthan, such as REET, PTET, SET, and NET, which also do not feature negative marking schemes.

Rajasthan CET 2024: Syllabus and Exam Pattern The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has also released the syllabus and exam pattern for the upcoming CET examination.

According to the notification, the CET examination will have a total of 150 questions of 300 marks, with a time limit of 3 hours. The examination will be based onmultiple-choice questions(MCQ).

Rajasthan CET 2024: Click here to read the syllabus

The CET is designed to assess the abilities and knowledge of students seeking admission to various academic and professional programs. The examination was implemented in Rajasthan a few years ago.