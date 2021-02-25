Rajasthan: Free uniforms, textbooks for government school students

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced free uniforms and textbooks for government school students. This has been made under the Back to School programme' in the state budget 2021-22.

Free school uniforms for government school students of the state up to class 8 and free books for class 6 to 8 students would be provided under the "Back to School programme" for which the state government will spend ₹470 crore, he said.

Gehlot said smart TVs would be installed at all the government secondary and senior secondary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools of the state for the digital learning of the students.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

Gehlot announced to set up 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the next two years, increase in infrastructure facilities in schools, directorate of peace and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur, new colleges, including girls Sanskrit colleges and new it is, Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) at Jaipur, Science and Space Clubs in 1,500 government schools.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also assured that every family will get an insurance benefit of ₹5 lakhs under the Universal Healthcare scheme in the state.

"Every family will get an insurance benefit of ₹5 lakhs under the Universal Healthcare scheme. Those covered under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana along with contract workers and small and marginal farmers can avail this scheme for free," Gehlot said while addressing a press conference.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via