Rajasthan: Free uniforms, textbooks for government school students

Gehlot announced to set up 1,200 new English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the next two years, increase in infrastructure facilities in schools, directorate of peace and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur, new colleges, including girls Sanskrit colleges and new it is, Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology (R-CAT) at Jaipur, Science and Space Clubs in 1,500 government schools.