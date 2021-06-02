The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams of the state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much to their relief of the students and parents across Rajasthan, the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 now stand cancelled in the state.

The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of coronavirus. In such a situation, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the statement said.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reports 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases and 65 deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 9,42,236 and the toll to 8,515, according to an official report.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of seven such deaths, followed by Jodhpur (6) besides fatalities registered in other cities, the report said.

The state capital also accounted for a maximum of 241 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 121; 101 and 100 more people were tested positive for the infection in Alwar, Ganganagar and Jodhpur, respectively.

A total of 9,01,071 people in Rajasthan have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 32,650, according to the report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.