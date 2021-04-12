Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government has already ordered that schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until April 19
JAIPUR :
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 in the state amid the deteriorating condition of coronavirus pandemic.
While there will be no exams, students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.