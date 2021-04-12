Rajasthan promotes all students of class 6 and 7 without exams

Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government has already ordered that schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until April 19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JAIPUR : Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 in the state amid the deteriorating condition of coronavirus pandemic.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 in the state amid the deteriorating condition of coronavirus pandemic.

Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government has already ordered that schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until April 19.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 5,105 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths which pushed the tally of cases and deaths to 3,63,793 and 2,926 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan health department said 3,28,881 people have recovered from the infection. The state currently has 31,986 active cases.