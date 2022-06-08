Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, 8th results today. Know timings, other details1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 07:39 AM IST
- Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and 8: The results will be announced at 11 am on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Listen to this article
Rajasthan's Directorate of Education will be announcing Class 5 and 8th results 2022 today, June 8. The result will be announced at 11 am on Rajasthan Board's website--rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their results on rajresults.nic.in.