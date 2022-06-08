Rajasthan's Directorate of Education will be announcing Class 5 and 8th results 2022 today, June 8. The result will be announced at 11 am on Rajasthan Board's website--rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their results on rajresults.nic.in.

According to Rajasthan Education Minister, this year 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 8 examination while 14.53 lakh candidates sat for the Class 5 examination.

The Rajasthan Board's Class 5 exam was conducted from April 27 to May 17 while the Class 8 examination was conducted from April 17 to May 17, 2022.

To check the RBSE Class 5, and 8 results, candidates will require roll numbers and date of birth.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website--rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 3: Click on submit option and your result will be displayed on the screen

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board announced the results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. RBSE's pass percentage for the Science stream stood at 97.53%, while for Commerce, it stood at 96.53%, and for the Arts stream 96.33%.

Next week, the Rajasthan Board is likely to announce Class 01 exam results. The results will be available on rajresults.nic.in.