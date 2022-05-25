Rajasthan RBSE Result: Class 10, Class 12 result expected soon. How to check

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajasthan RBSE Result: After the declaration of the result of Rajasthan Board, students will be able to check their result on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amidst the speculations on the date of release of Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result date, an official of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has said that the date of release of Rajasthan Board result has not been decided yet. But the 10th, 12th examination results will be released by June 15.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amidst the speculations on the date of release of Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result date, an official of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has said that the date of release of Rajasthan Board result has not been decided yet. But the 10th, 12th examination results will be released by June 15.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has still not decided the date to announce the results of Rajasthan Board Class 10,Class 12 result according to a senior official as reported by Live Hindustan.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has still not decided the date to announce the results of Rajasthan Board Class 10,Class 12 result according to a senior official as reported by Live Hindustan.
Rajasthan Board Deputy Director Rajendra Gupta has said that the results of one stream of Rajasthan Board 12 will be released this month. According to the sources it is believed that the results of the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts or 12 Commerce will be released soon from May 31. The board official clarified that the results of the remaining students will be released by June 15.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RBSE conducted class 10, Class 12 examinations were conducted from 24 March to 26 April in which about 20 lakh students participated.
After the declaration of the result of Rajasthan Board, students will be able to check their result on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students can check the result:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the home page, click on the link of Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam 2022
Now a new page will open in which submit your roll number etc.