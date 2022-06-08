Rajasthan RBSE result Class 5th, 8th to be declared at 1 pm

Rajasthan RBSE result Class 5th, 8th to be declared at 1 pm1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be releasing Class 5 and Class 8th results at 1 PM on June 8. Candidates can check the result at the board's official website--rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan Board had conducted the Class 5th and 8th board exams in April and May this year. Around 15 lakh students appeared for the exams in class 8 exams while 12.64 lakh students appeared in class 5 board exams this year.
Apart from the RBSE website, students can check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan board has conducted Class 5 exams from April 27 to May 17 while the Class 8 exams were held from April 17 to May 17, 2022. To check the RBSE Class 5, and 8 results, candidates will require roll numbers and date of birth.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website--rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your registration number, roll number
Step 3: Click on submit option and your result will be displayed on the screen
Recently, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 12 results for all three streams. RBSE's pass percentage for the Science stream stood at 97.53%, while for Commerce, it stood at 96.53%, and for the Arts stream 96.33%. Next week, the Rajasthan Board is likely to announce Class 10 exam results. The results will be available on rajresults.nic.in.