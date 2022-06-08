Rajasthan RBSE result Class 5th, 8th to be declared at 1 pm

Recently, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 12 results for all three streams. RBSE's pass percentage for the Science stream stood at 97.53%, while for Commerce, it stood at 96.53%, and for the Arts stream 96.33%. Next week, the Rajasthan Board is likely to announce Class 10 exam results. The results will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

