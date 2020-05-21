Rajasthan school students to study via TV from June

The government school students in Rajasthan will get to learn course study via television from June 1 as the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has allotted it a slot on Doordarshan to ensure regular education during the lockdown.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, here on Wednesday, the students without access to smart phones and high-speed internet were being deprived of education. "Now they will be able to study via Doordarshan from June 1," he said.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, here on Wednesday, the students without access to smart phones and high-speed internet were being deprived of education. "Now they will be able to study via Doordarshan from June 1," he said.

"The Education Department gets one more success. After radio, we have got a slot on Doordarshan," he tweeted.

Earlier, the students were allowed a slot by Akashwani to connect with online education on a request by the department. Now Doordarshan had also given a slot on a minimal tariff basis for students, he added.

Few days back, the state government had written to the I&B Minister requesting him to allot slots on DD and Akashwani. The aim was to ensure education of students in rural areas. The state BJP had also backed the move.