Schools for classes 9 to 12, universities, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen in Rajasthan from September 1, the state government said on Thursday. However, the classes will be conducted with 50% capacity to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

The students will have to submit written consent from parents/guardians to attend schools, while others can continue taking online classes. The government notification said, the facility of online classes will continue for those who do not attend the regular classes.

No morning assembly will be allowed in schools whereas all other guidelines related to COVID-19 for maintaining social distancing and hygiene will have to be followed, it said.

The students will be allowed to enter the premises after screening for COVID-19.

The classes for students of standard 1 to 8 will continue to be conducted in online mode.

The directive also said, all the teaching and non-teaching staff of coaching institutes should be fully vaccinated whereas the drivers and others providing transport facility to teaching and non teaching staff of school/colleges/ universities should get at least first dose of vaccine.

The educational institutes were closed due to lockdown in view of the second wave of the coronavirus in April this year.

COVID-19 update in Rajasthan

The state reported as many as 17 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday taking the tally to 9,53,887, an official report said. However, no Covid-related fatality were reported from state in the last 24 hours, hence the death toll remained unchanged at 8,954.

Currently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 194.

A maximum of five fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur where 4 people tested positive. Ajmer, Alwar and Nagaur reported two fresh COVID-19 cases each while Ganganagar and Hanumangarh recorded one case each.

A total of 9,44,739 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.