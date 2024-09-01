Rajasthan CET 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will open the registration window for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 for Senior Secondary Level posts on Monday, September 2. Aspiring candidates can submit the online application by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in once the registration process begins.

The RSSB notification further said the CET 2024 exams will be conducted from October 23, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at the allotted examination centres.

Also Read | Shankar IAS Academy fined for misleading ads

"The examination of the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) will be conducted by the Board from October 23, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at the allotted examination centres. Detailed information in this regard will be provided separately through the Board's website and press releases. The Board reserves the right to change the date and venue of the examination. If the examination is conducted in multiple phases, normalisation will be applied" the notification read.

Rajasthan CET 2024:Registration Fee Candidates can pay the registration fee at the state's designated e-Mitra Kiosk, Public Suvidha Center (CSC), via Net Banking, or ATM Deposits can be made through debit or credit cards from September 2, 2024, to October 1, 2024, until 11.59 pm.

Rajasthan CET 2024:How to apply for CET 2024? Go to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Search for the application link CET 2024 available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Make the application fee payment

Submit the form

Save and download for future Rajasthan CET 2024:Exam pattern The exam paper will cover subjects like Rajasthan's history, culture, geography, and current events. There will be 300 total points awarded for the test. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the exam. It is important to note that no marks will be deducted.

Service Name And Designation Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service: Forester

Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service: Hostel Superintendent

Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II

Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service: Junior Assistant

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II

Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch): Jamadar Grade

Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service: Constable

Rajasthan Panchayati Raj: Junior Assistant

Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service): Junior Assistant