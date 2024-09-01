Rajasthan SSB: CET 2024 registration begins tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct link, check details

Rajasthan CET 2024: The RSSB will open the registration window for the CET 2024 for Senior Secondary Level posts on Monday, Sept 2. Aspiring candidates can submit the online application by visiting at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan CET 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will open the registration window for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 for Senior Secondary Level posts on Monday, September 2. Aspiring candidates can submit the online application by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in once the registration process begins.

The RSSB notification further said the CET 2024 exams will be conducted from October 23, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at the allotted examination centres.

"The examination of the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) will be conducted by the Board from October 23, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at the allotted examination centres. Detailed information in this regard will be provided separately through the Board's website and press releases. The Board reserves the right to change the date and venue of the examination. If the examination is conducted in multiple phases, normalisation will be applied" the notification read.

Rajasthan CET 2024:Registration Fee

Candidates can pay the registration fee at the state's designated e-Mitra Kiosk, Public Suvidha Center (CSC), via Net Banking, or ATM Deposits can be made through debit or credit cards from September 2, 2024, to October 1, 2024, until 11.59 pm.

Rajasthan CET 2024:How to apply for CET 2024?

  • Go to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Search for the application link CET 2024 available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload the required documents
  • Make the application fee payment
  • Submit the form
  • Save and download for future

Rajasthan CET 2024:Exam pattern

The exam paper will cover subjects like Rajasthan's history, culture, geography, and current events. There will be 300 total points awarded for the test. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the exam. It is important to note that no marks will be deducted.

Service Name And Designation

  • Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service: Forester
  • Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service: Hostel Superintendent
  • Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II
  • Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service: Junior Assistant
  • Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service: Clerk Grade-II
  • Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch): Jamadar Grade
  • Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service: Constable
  • Rajasthan Panchayati Raj: Junior Assistant
  • Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service): Junior Assistant

  • Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi Committee Employees) Service: Junior Assistant
  • Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Staff (Revision) Service: Clerk Grade-II
  • Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Employee Service Rules and Regulations: Junior Assistant

 

 

 

 

