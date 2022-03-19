Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exams; schedule released, check dates

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exams; schedule released, check dates

Examination centres have been set up at all the seven divisional district headquarters of the state.
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 20 and 21, a spokesperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission said

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination will be held in two shifts on Sunday and Monday. All arrangements have been made for the same. 

The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 20 and 21, a spokesperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission said

Examination centres have been set up at all the seven divisional district headquarters of the state.

The exam was to be held on February 25 and 26. But, it was postponed following protests by aspirants demanding extension due to a sudden change in the syllabus and after the matter landed in court.

(With inputs from agencies)

