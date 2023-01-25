Rajnath Singh felicitates ‘Super-25’ students of Veer Gatha Competition2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:37 PM IST
- Congratulating the young winners, the defence minister commended their bravery, zeal and creativity, and expressed confidence that the young generation will provide a new and better direction not only to themselves but also to the society and the Nation
NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday felicitated ‘Super-25’ students of the Veer Gatha Competition and hailed the creativity of students through their entries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×