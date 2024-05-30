Rajshaladarpan RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th result 2024: The Rajasthan Department of Education announced the RBSE 5th, 8th result 2024 on Thursday (May 30). The results were announced by officials in a press conference at 3 pm.
Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results using their 5th and 8th roll number and other details.
The official websites for the Class 5 and 8 results are currently down, so parents and students will have to wait some more time to check the scores.
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: Websites to check the results
Students can check their results at the official websites:
rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
rajpsp.nic.in
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: Documents needed to check Class 5, Class 8 exam results 2024
Students can check their results on the RBSE's official website by entering the district name, class, roll number/date of birth.
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: Here is how to check Class 5, Class 8 exam results 2024
Go to the official websites: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Go to the Class 5th, 8th result page.
Enter your roll number/date of birth and provide the other requested information.
Submit it and check the result.
Download and print the result for future reference.
Overall pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in the Class 8 final exam stands at 95.72 per cent, while the pass percentage in the Class 5 exam stands at 97.06 per cent.
Over 26 lakh students registered with the Rajasthan board for Class 5 and Class 8. As many as 14.37 lakh students registered for Class 5, and 12.50 lakh students for Class 8.
