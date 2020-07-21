Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday launched Manodarpan- a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being.

The event was also attended by MoS for HRD Sanjay Dhotre among other dignatories.

Speaking about the event HRD minister in a tweet about the platform said,

'Launched #MANODARPAN - a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being today, in the presence of MoS for HRD Shri @SanjayDhotreMP ji'

'Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience a heightened level of stress and anxiety due to #COVIDCrisis. Hence we felt that while it is important to focus on #online education, the mental well-being of students also needs to be given equal importance,' he went on to add in another tweet.

The platform has been added AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and on this the minister had this to say,

'#Manodarpan has been included in the #AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the #Education sector.'

Yesterday Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had this to say about manodarpan on Twitter.

"The platform will act as a sustainable psychosocial support system for all students, teachers & families,"

"In case, you have any suggestions for the platform; please do share with me in the comments below using #MANODARPAN." he said in another tweet.

