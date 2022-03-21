RBI Assistant exam 2022: Admit card released. Check direct link, how to download

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 60 minutes will be given to the candidates to attempt the exam. However, you may have to be at the venue for approximately 90 minutes, including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters and going through the instructions.
What will be the pay scale of assistants, once selected?
Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month on the scale of ₹ 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance, transport allowance etc., as admissible from time to time.
At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050/-.
