Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  RBI Assistant exam 2022: Admit card released. Check direct link, how to download

RBI Assistant exam 2022: Admit card released. Check direct link, how to download

Aspirants can check and download the admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in
2 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint

The RBI Assistant preliminary exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26 and 27 March. The main exam will be held in May. It will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment preliminary exams 2022 on its official website. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment preliminary exams 2022 on its official website. 

Aspirants can check and download the admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in through registration number as ID and password. The last date to download is 27 March. 

Aspirants can check and download the admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in through registration number as ID and password. The last date to download is 27 March. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The RBI Assistant preliminary exams are scheduled to be conducted on 26 and 27 March. The main exam will be held in May. It will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

A total of 950 RBI assistants will be recruited through the process.

How to download the admit card?

  • Visit the official website of RBI— rbi.org.in.
  • Go to vacancies and click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link
  • Enter the required login credentials and click on the login option.
  • Your RBI Assistant admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Save, download and take a printout of it for future use.

RBI Assistant admit card 2022 direct link: ibpsonline.ibps.in

Candidates should remember that there will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests in both prelims and mains. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How many questions will each section contain?

  • English language: 30 marks
  • Numerical ability: 35 marks
  • Reasoning ability: 35 marks

A total of 60 minutes will be given to the candidates to attempt the exam. However, you may have to be at the venue for approximately 90 minutes, including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters and going through the instructions. 

What will be the pay scale of assistants, once selected?

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of 20,700/- per month on the scale of 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance, transport allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. 

At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately 45,050/-.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!