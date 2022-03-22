Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI Grade B Notification2022: 303 Grade B Officers to be recruited. Details here

According to the advertisement issued by the RBI, a total of 303 posts including 294 posts of Grade B officers and 9 posts of Assistant Manager as per the advertisement will be selected.
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an advertisement for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Grade B posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 from 28 March on the official website of RBI. The last date to apply for recruitment to these posts is 18 April.

According to the advertisement issued by the RBI, a total of 303 posts including 294 posts of Grade B officers and 9 posts of Assistant Manager as per the advertisement will be selected. The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 30 years as on the date fixed by the RBI.

Reserve Bank of India will recruit 294 Grade B vacancies. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written tests and interviews. This written test will be conducted from 28 May to 6 August.

Candidates willing to apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 can visit the Application page on the official website of Reserve Bank of India, rbi.org.in. The link of Online Application Form to be made available on the scheduled date i.e. 28 March 2022 in the career section. as well as download the detailed notification.

 

RBI Grade B Notification 2022
RBI will conduct the online written test for Assistant Manager Posts on 21 May. Candidates desirous of applying for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 can visit the application page on the official website of Reserve Bank of India, rbi.org.in

The link of Online Application Form to be made available on the scheduled date that is  28 March 2022 in the career section.

