Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for 3 vacancies. The registration process starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June. 

Here is all that you need to know: 

Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts can check the educational qualification needed and the age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

  • The Fire Officer post will be selected through online examination and interview. 
  • The online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be conducted on 9 July
  • The exam will be for 200 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours. 
  • Meanwhile, the interview will be conducted for 35 marks. 
  • There is negative marking for the wrong answers.
  • The selections will be done through preliminary screening/ shortlisting by a screening committee followed by document verification

