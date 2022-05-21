Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for 3 vacancies. The registration process starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June.

Here is all that you need to know:

Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts can check the educational qualification needed and the age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The Fire Officer post will be selected through online examination and interview.

The online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be conducted on 9 July

The exam will be for 200 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, the interview will be conducted for 35 marks.

There is negative marking for the wrong answers.

The selections will be done through preliminary screening/ shortlisting by a screening committee followed by document verification