RBI recruitment: Check registration, exam details for 3 vacancies1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2022, 03:12 PM IST
- The registration process for RBI vacancies starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June.
Listen to this article
Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for 3 vacancies. The registration process starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June.
Here is all that you need to know:
Curator: 1 Post
Architect: 1 Post
Fire Officer: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the posts can check the educational qualification needed and the age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.