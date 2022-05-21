Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  RBI recruitment: Check registration, exam details for 3 vacancies

RBI recruitment: Check registration, exam details for 3 vacancies

Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for 3 vacancies. 
1 min read . 03:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • The registration process for RBI vacancies starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June.

Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has invited applications for 3 vacancies. The registration process starts on 23 May and the last day for applying for the posts is 13 June. 

Here is all that you need to know: 

Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts can check the educational qualification needed and the age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

  • The Fire Officer post will be selected through online examination and interview. 
  • The online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be conducted on 9 July
  • The exam will be for 200 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours. 
  • Meanwhile, the interview will be conducted for 35 marks. 
  • There is negative marking for the wrong answers.
  • The selections will be done through preliminary screening/ shortlisting by a screening committee followed by document verification