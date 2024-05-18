RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results by May 20. Steps to download scorecard here
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 in the next week. According to media reports, the RBSE can release the results of both classes by May 20, 2024, as the board has wrapped up the evaluation work of answer sheets. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.