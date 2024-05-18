Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 in the next week. According to media reports, the RBSE can release the results of both classes by May 20, 2024, as the board has wrapped up the evaluation work of answer sheets. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

The RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. At the conference, the education board will reveal the overall pass percentages and gender-specific percentages among other important details. The board is not likely to announce the merit list as for the past five years, Board has not released the same. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Students can check their results at the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Documents needed to check the board results

Students can check their results on the RBSE's official website by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registration Number mentioned on the admit card.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Here is how to check the results of Class 10, 12

Go to the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in

Click the links for Class 10/Class 12 Board Results 2024 available on the home page

A new window will open; select your stream like Science, Commerce or Arts

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number (students of class 12 will replace RAJ10 with RAJ12)

Send the SMS to 56263

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screen grab, and save the same for future reference

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Via DigiLocker

Create a DigiLocker account:

Go to the DigiLocker online portal

Click on sign up available on the homepage

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, DOB, category, mobile number, email ID, Aadhar number

A six-digit security pin will be created

Enter your details and set a username

Login with your DigiLocker account

Click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

Click on Class 10/ Class 12 passing certificate/result

Either enter your roll number or mobile number registered with RBSE

The RBSE class 10 or 12 results 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Minimum marks required

Students need to get a minimum 33% score to be declared pass in the Rajasthan Board exams. Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking, but some fees will be included, i.e., an application fee.

The Rajasthan Board’s secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board exams were from February 26 to April 4, 2024. As per the RBSE records, more than 20 lakh students registered in both examinations in 2024, including nearly 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12. Of the 9 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, 6 lakh students were from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh for Science and 27,338 for Commerce.

