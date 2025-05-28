RBSE 10th exam 2025: Rajasthan board to declare Class 10th result TODAY on rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: Education Minister Madan Dilawar has confirmed that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 on May 28. Students, teachers awaiting the results can access on official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. It is expected to be out at 4 pm today, reports said.
2. Tap on the link that reads “RBSE 10th Result 2025” on the homepage
3. Mention your roll number in the provided field
4. Press ‘Submit’
5. Your RBSE Class 10 result will show on the screen
6. Download or print a copy for later purposes
Roll Number
Examination Name
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Name of School or Exam Centre
Subject-wise Theory Marks
Subject-wise Practical Marks
Total Marks Obtained
Overall Percentage
Division (First, Second or Third)
In case of any discrepancies, students should promptly contact their school authorities for rectification.
Students who are not happy with their marks will soon be able to apply for re-evaluation and rechecking through the RBSE portal once the results are announced. The application process will be carried out online, and a fee of ₹300 per subject will be charged. This initiative is intended to ensure transparency in the evaluation process and provides students with an opportunity to resolve any potential discrepancies in their scores.
RBSE took place the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. According to board officials, the assessment process is in progress.
A significant number of students earned first division marks in 2024. Among boys, 2,74,522 out of 5,62,686 achieved this distinction, while 2,71,131 out of 4,98,065 girls secured first division, highlighting strong academic performance and healthy competition between genders.
2024: 93.04%
2023: 90.49%
2022: 82.89%
2021: 99.56%
2020: 80.63%
