RBSE 10th exam 2025: Rajasthan board to declare Class 10th result TODAY on rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: Education Minister Madan Dilawar has confirmed that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 on May 28. Students, teachers awaiting the results can access on official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. It is expected to be out at 4 pm today, reports said.

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: How to check it? Check the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in 2. Tap on the link that reads “RBSE 10th Result 2025” on the homepage

3. Mention your roll number in the provided field

4. Press ‘Submit’

5. Your RBSE Class 10 result will show on the screen

6. Download or print a copy for later purposes

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: What are the things you must check on the marksheet? Roll Number

Examination Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Name of School or Exam Centre

Subject-wise Theory Marks

Subject-wise Practical Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Overall Percentage

Division (First, Second or Third)

In case of any discrepancies, students should promptly contact their school authorities for rectification.

Also Read | RBSE Class 8th results 2025 OUT; check steps to download scorecards

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: What to do if you are not satisfied with your result? Students who are not happy with their marks will soon be able to apply for re-evaluation and rechecking through the RBSE portal once the results are announced. The application process will be carried out online, and a fee of ₹300 per subject will be charged. This initiative is intended to ensure transparency in the evaluation process and provides students with an opportunity to resolve any potential discrepancies in their scores.

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: When were exams conducted? RBSE took place the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. According to board officials, the assessment process is in progress.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan board Class 12 results OUT

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: Last year's toppers A significant number of students earned first division marks in 2024. Among boys, 2,74,522 out of 5,62,686 achieved this distinction, while 2,71,131 out of 4,98,065 girls secured first division, highlighting strong academic performance and healthy competition between genders.

RBSE Class 10th exam 2025: Pass percentage from 2020 to 2024 2024: 93.04%

2023: 90.49%

2022: 82.89%

2021: 99.56%