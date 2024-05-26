RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Matric results on May 27? Check scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 anytime this week. According to media reports, the RBSE can release the Class 10th board results on May 27, 2024, as the board has wrapped up the evaluation work of answer sheets. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the much-awaited board results.