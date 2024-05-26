RBSE 10th Result 2024: The RBSE is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 anytime this week. According to media reports, the RBSE can release the Class 10th board results on May 27, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time

RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 anytime this week. According to media reports, the RBSE can release the Class 10th board results on May 27, 2024, as the board has wrapped up the evaluation work of answer sheets. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

The RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. At the conference, the education board will reveal the overall pass percentages and gender-specific percentages among other important details. The board is not likely to announce the merit list as for the past five years, Board has not released the same. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com RBSE 10th Result 2024: Documents needed to check Class 10 Board exam results 2024 Students can check their results on the RBSE's official website by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registration Number mentioned on the admit card.

Click the links for Class 10 Board Results 2024 available on the home page

A new window will open

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference. RBSE 10th Result 2024: Via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile

Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number

Send the SMS to 5676750 OR 56263

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screen grab, and save the same for future reference RBSE 10th Result 2024: Via DigiLocker Create a DigiLocker account: Go to the DigiLocker online portal

Click on sign up available on the homepage

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, DOB, category, mobile number, email ID, Aadhar number

A six-digit security pin will be created

Enter your details and set a username Login with your DigiLocker account Click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘Education’ tab

Click on Class 10 Passing Certificate/Result

Either enter your roll number or mobile number registered with RBSE

The RBSE Class 10 Board Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen RBSE 10th Result 2024: Minimum marks required Students need to get a minimum 33% score to be declared pass in the Rajasthan Board exams. Students unhappy with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking, but some fees will be included, i.e., an application fee.

The Rajasthan Board's secondary exams 2024 were conducted from March 7 to March 30. According to the RBSE records, nearly 11 lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams. In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th was recorded at 90.49%, with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of female students was 91.3%, while boys secured an 89.78% pass percentage.

