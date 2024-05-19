Active Stocks
RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan board Class 12 result to be declared on THIS date

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board to announce results through press conference. Exams held in March and February-April this year, with 20 lakh students registered.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 result to be declared tomorrow (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Board Class 12 result to be declared tomorrow (PTI)

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will likely declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board exams on Monday (May 20) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, RBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of the board results. 

The Rajasthan Board will hold a press conference to announce the results of both classes. 

The RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to March 30, and the Class 12 exams took place from February 26 to April 4 this year.

A total of 20 lakh students registered in both examinations, with around 11 lakh students from Class 10 and 9 lakh from Class 12.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Official websites to check board result

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajasthan.indiaresults.com

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check results

1- Visit the official RBSE website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2- Click on the Arts result link on the homepage.

3- Enter your login details like roll number, registration number and other such details.

4- The result will be displayed on the screen.

5- Download and save the result for future use.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check Rajasthan Board SSC and HSC scores using DigiLocker app

  • Create a DigiLocker account by going to the DigiLocker online portal.
  • On the homepage, click on sign up.
  • Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, DOB, category, mobile number, email ID, Aadhar number
  • A six-digit security pin will be generated.
  • Provide required details and set a username.
  • Login to your DigiLocker account now.
  • Click on ‘Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab.
  • Click on Class 10/ Class 12 passing certificate/result.
  • Enter your roll number or mobile registered mobile number with RBSE.
  • The RBSE Class 10 or 12 scores will be displayed on the screen.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Minimum passing marks

To pass the secondary or class 10, 12 exams, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate.

 

Published: 19 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST
