RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan board Class 12 result to be declared on THIS date
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board to announce results through press conference. Exams held in March and February-April this year, with 20 lakh students registered.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will likely declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board exams on Monday (May 20) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, RBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of the board results.