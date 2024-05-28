RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration for scrutiny closes on May 30. Here is how to apply
RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: The RBSE has opened the window to register for mark verification for Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their board results, announced on May 20, 2024, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for RBSE Class 12 marks verification is May 30.
RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has opened the window to register for mark verification for Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their board results, announced on May 20, 2024, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to mark verification, students can also apply for photocopies of answer sheets. The last date to apply for RBSE Class 12 marks verification is May 30.