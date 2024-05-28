RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has opened the window to register for mark verification for Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their board results, announced on May 20, 2024, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to mark verification, students can also apply for photocopies of answer sheets. The last date to apply for RBSE Class 12 marks verification is May 30.

Girls have outperformed boys in all three streams this year. In the Science stream, 97.73% of students have passed, while the Arts stream has a pass percentage of 96.88%. The Commerce stream stands out with the highest pass percentage of 98.95%. The RBSE further informed that as many as 16,039 students cleared the exam with a third division, and 6,235 students were placed in the compartment category.

RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Application Fee for Marks Verification

Students who are unsatisfied with the RBSR Board Exam 2024 results announced on May 20, 2024 can initiate a marks verification process of the answer sheets. They will have to pay an application fee of ₹300 per subject till May 30. Candidates can also apply for the same till June 4 but will have to pay a late fee of ₹600.

Interested students can apply for the verification of the marks through the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12 Results 2024: How to apply for marks verification

Go to the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the new user registration available on the homepage

Register yourself after submitting your basic information

Enter the required details, including RBSE Board Roll Number, mobile number, email ID and other important details

Select the subject in which you want to raise objection

Pay the application fee

Review and submit the application form

According to RBSE, after submitting the application fee for marks verification, students can view a scanned copy of their answer sheet online or download it. If they find any error or wrong calculation of marks in their answer sheet, they can apply for re-evaluation within ten days of attaining the answer sheet.

The RBSE notice said the student himself would be responsible for finding any deficiency in the scanned copy of the answer sheet. After the student submits the answer sheet for re-evaluation, the board will send a link code to the answer sheet uploaded on the board’s website to the student on his/her registered mobile number through SMS before reviewing the answer sheet.

