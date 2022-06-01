Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: Science, commerce results declared. Where and how to check

More than 20 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 and 12 board exams from March 24 to April 26
1 min read . 03:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • The students can check the RBSE results for class 12 Science and Commerce streams on the board's official website 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for the12th Science, Commerce streams on June 1. The candidates can check the results on board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Hindustan Times (HT) has also created a portal for RBSE class 12 Science, Commerce results. 

More than 20 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 and 12 board exams from March 24 to April 26. Of this, around 2.5 lakh students sat for the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12 exams. RBSE Class 10 results will be declared by June 15.

Here's how to check the results: 

Visit the official page for the results - rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link that says 12th Science or Commerce result

Enter roll number, then date of birth. 

Submit to view results

Download the document for future use

