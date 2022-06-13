Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result today; Check timings, other details

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result today; Check timings, other details

Rajasthan Board to announce RBSE Class 10 results on June 13
1 min read . 08:34 AM ISTLivemint

  • Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result: Students can check their results by visiting the board's official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will be announcing RBSE Class 10 results today at around 3 PM. Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter to share the schedule of the RBSE Class 10 result. He wrote, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance".

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will be announcing RBSE Class 10 results today at around 3 PM. Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter to share the schedule of the RBSE Class 10 result. He wrote, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance".

Students can check their results by visiting the board's official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results by visiting the board's official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Recently, the Rajasthan Board announced Class 12 results in which the pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53% while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53%.

Around 20 lakh students appeared for RBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations this year.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2022: List of websites to check scores

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 result: How to check through SMS

Students can use SMS to check their RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result. To check the RBSE Class 10th result type-- RESULT (SPACE) RAJ10 (SPACE) roll number to 56263.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result: How to check on websites

Step 1: Visit the RBSE board's official website

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan board link

Step 3: Select the class for which you want to check scores Enter your name, email, mobile number, roll number, and location

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

As many as 10,91,088 appeared for board exams in Rajasthan this year.