RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 result today; Check timings, other details

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result: Students can check their results by visiting the board's official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will be announcing RBSE Class 10 results today at around 3 PM. Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter to share the schedule of the RBSE Class 10 result. He wrote, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance".
Students can check their results by visiting the board's official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
