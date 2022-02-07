In connection to the paper leak controversy of REET exams for 2021, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the exams will be conducted again, as reported by news agency ANI.

Last week, the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, was sacked by the Rajasthan government. The Ashok Gehlot government also suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the same paper leak case for the REET examination that was held in September 2021.

“Fixing the responsibility of the Board, the chairman has been dismissed and the secretary has been suspended. The state government will take the strictest action against every person found guilty of malpractices, lapses and dereliction of duty in the examination," Gehlot said in a statement on Saturday.

Gehlot in the meeting on Friday night also decided to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge of the high court to give suggestions for ensuring that papers leak incidents do not take place and exams are conducted in a fair manner, official sources said. Education minister BD Kalla, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Gehlot said that in many states, gangs are involved in paper leaks in an organised manner which is a matter of concern for all and it is necessary to investigate deeply.

As a corrective measure, the state government has decided to introduce a bill in the upcoming budget session of the assembly with strict provisions to check paper leaks and cheating in exams.

“The state government is coming up with a bill for strict provisions regarding cheating (in exams), paper leak, etc. in the budget session," he said.

Several individuals have been arrested in relation to the REET paper leak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.