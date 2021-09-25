With over 16 lakh candidates ready to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) exam on Sunday, the state government has warned its personnel against helping anybody cheat.

As per a new order, government employees found leaking the question paper will be terminated from service. If the staff of any private institute is found facilitating cheating, their affiliation will be withdrawn.

Addressing a meeting to review the preparations for REET-2021, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that when incidents of cheating come to the fore, hard work of lakhs of students goes to waste.

In addition to this, he said that the state government is providing free travel facilities to all the candidates appearing in the examination.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that all roadways buses are available for free travelling of candidates. Besides this, Lok Parivahan and other private buses are also being arranged for.

In the event of the candidates coming to appear in exams, especially women, facing any problems, public representatives, social workers and voluntary organisations should come forward to help them.

The CM said that district collectors should engage the voluntary organisations in their respective districts to help the candidates.

Cheating bid

The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested four members of a gang for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write REET 2021.

According to police, the four people were arrested with ₹5.60 lakh in cash in the state’s Dausa.

Chats and an audio recording related to the examination have been recovered while their mobile phones are being checked, Dausa SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said. He said that during interrogation, the accused revealed crores of rupees taken from several candidates for different competitive examinations.

Role of some coaching institutes and libraries has come to the fore, he added.

The arrested have been identified as Sumer Meena (35), Dashrath Singh Meena (30), Ramesh Meena (25) and Karan Singh Meena (24).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.