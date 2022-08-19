The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website of REET ---reetbser2022.in.

The exam was conducted on July 23 and 24 this year at various examination centres across the country. After checking the answer key, the candidates can raise objections till August 25, 2022 till 12 am.

Follow these steps to download REET 2022 answer key

Step 1: Visit the REET official website---reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On home page, click on REET Answer Key 2022 link.

Step 3: A drop down box will open on your screen. Candidates can now check the answer key as per their exam shift.

Step 4: Download the pdf file. Get a hardcopy for future reference.

For raising objections, candidates will have to pay ₹300 for each question. The objection link is also available on the official website of REET mentioned above. Candidates need to login into the page with their credentials to raise the objections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that around 62,000 posts will be filled with candidates who will clear the teachers' eligibility exam. With regards to new education initiatives to be taken in the state, Gehlot said 36 women universities will be opened in 19 districts of Rajashtan.

He said a total of 3,820 schools, including many English schools, till Class 12 will be opened and the state government will focus on opening new medical colleges. The state government will also open an educational hub in Jaipur.

Further, he stated that the state government will compensate students for the loss of education due to Covid. For this, a 3-month Bridge course will be conducted in the next year. The state government has set aside ₹20 crore for this project.