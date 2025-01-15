REET 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website to complete their application forms. The forms are available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET 2024 The REET 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, in two shifts:

1. The first shift exam will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm

2. The second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

REET 2024 exam The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test will be held for two levels - for primary, and upper primary.

REET level 1 is conducted for awarding eligibility certificates for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5, while REET level 2 is held for determining the eligibility to recruit teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

REET 2024 exam pattern The REET Level 1 exam consists of the following subjects:

1.Language I and II

2.Child Development and Pedagogy

3.Environmental Studies

4.Mathematics

The difficulty level of this exam is equivalent to that of Class 10, and candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

The REET Main Level 2 exam, which is held to recruit teachers for upper primary classes, will be conducted for 300 marks, consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will receive 2 marks for every correct answer, while 1/3 of the marks would be deducted for each incorrect response.

REET previous year cut off The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test is held every three years. In 2021, the cut-off marks for REET Level 1 Exam was 118 for male candidates, and 124 for female candidates.

For REET Level 2, the cut off was 120 for male candidates and 132 for female candidates.