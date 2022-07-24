Regulator seeks info on MBBS admissions

This move by the National Medical Commission (NMC) follows a delay due to the pandemic in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate examination, which could only be held last September due to which the admission process could not start in time
NEW DELHI :The medical education regulator has directed all medical colleges to declare information relating to admissions for first year MBBS degrees for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Commission has scheduled to start counselling soon with an aim to expedite the process of admission of first year MBBS students. For this, NMC has launched an online monitoring system.
“In order to effectively monitor that all admissions made in courses of medicine are in conformity with the requirement of regulations, an online monitoring system has been launched by the commission," Shambu Sharan Kumar, director, UGMEB said in a letter to all medical colleges.