Remaining ICSE, ISC board exams cancelled with no option for re-examinations

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board) told Supreme Court that it has cancelled the remaining ISCE and ISC board examinations for class 10 and 12 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, ICSE has not agreed to give option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court. The students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment, the details of which will be given later.

The pending class 10 and 12 board examinations for ICSE and ISC students were scheduled to take place from 1 -14 July after they were stalled amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the ICSE board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard X and XII exams.

The government said it has also decided not to conduct its own university exams for final year students in the state in the wake of the pandemic.

Earlier today, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also told SC that its remaining board examinations were cancelled.

However, Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE told the top court. But the same provision is not applicable for class X students. The class 10 board examinations will not have an option for re-examination later.

The students of 10th standard will be assessed on basis of performance in last three exams, SC was told.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed inability to conduct the examinations, Mehta informed Supreme Court.

