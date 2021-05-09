Remote kindergarten during covid-19 ‘could impact this generation of kids for their lifetime’
- Kindergartners normally learn skills valuable for the rest of their education; an estimated 450,000 children may miss the grade this year
Of all the students who suffered learning loss during the Covid-19 pandemic and remote schooling, one grade level has educators very concerned: the kindergartners.
Kindergarten is where 5- and 6-year-olds learn the building blocks of how to be students, skills such as taking turns and working together that they will need for the next 12 years of formal schooling. It coincides with a critical window for brain development, the time between 5 and 7 years old when neural connections are firing most rapidly for higher-cognitive functions like problem-solving and reasoning.
