A school teacher in Tripura’s Gomati district was beaten to death after being assaulted by a mob for allegedly molesting a minor girl student, state police said on Sunday.

A school teacher in Tripura’s Gomati district was beaten to death after being assaulted by a mob for allegedly molesting a minor girl student, state police said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite an FIR being lodged, no arrests have been made regarding the incident.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The teacher, who was in his 40s, was reportedly attacked by a mob after being accused of molesting a minor girl during a private tuition in Udaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, local people severely beat up the government school teacher on Thursday.

“After a severe assault, local people took him to RK Pur police station on August 8 night in the presence of his wife and lodged a molestation case against him. On doctor’s advice, the accused stayed the night at a local health centre," PTI quoted Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Ananta Das as saying.

He was arrested and subsequently secured bail from a local court on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Das said the teacher fell ill after returning home and was admitted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala. He died during treatment on Saturday.

The police started an investigation into the case, the officer said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, the local MLA, condemned the attack on the “reputed English teacher". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There may be allegations against anybody, but taking the law into one’s own hands is a crime. Chief Minister Manik Saha came to know about the brutal murder of the teacher. The police will take legal action against those involved in the crime," he told PTI.

Separately, the Tripura police said on Sunday that they would not allow agitations or rallies in the West Tripura district, including Agartala, to maintain law and order in view of the volatile situation in Bangladesh.

"The situation in Bangladesh is unstable. The vigil on the international border has been stepped up. The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been performing joint patrolling with the BSF troops along the border to thwart any intrusion bid from across the border," the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}