For the last two years, the exam was held in September, and this year since the exam is being held in July, many aspirants have demanded the postponement of NEET UG.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG), which is scheduled to be held on July 17, is to be written in pen and paper mode. The application process for the same can be done through neet.nta.nic.in and it is currently underway. The last date for NEET 2022 registration is May 6.
A medical aspirant taking to Twitter said: “We are not machine , we are human so we need time to complete whole 11+12 syllabus. From 2 years it conducted in September then why this year injustice with #NEET2022 aspirant. We are humbly requesting you please reschedule."