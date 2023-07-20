The results of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes in more than 190 universities were announced on Thursday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who gave the CUET PG exam can see the results on theofficial website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

"The results of candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details," Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, said. "The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details, UGC said in a tweet.

"A merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the score card of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she said.

CUET PG results 2023: How to check the scorecards

Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The CUET PG results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

The role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting score card, she added.

The entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 17, and re-exams took place at various testing locations across the nation from June 22 to June 30, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 results: Marking scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

*With inputs from agencies